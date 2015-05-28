Florida grand jury to mull charges against Canadian diplomat's son

(Story corrects description of Dubé’s foreign service career, changes from MP to having worked with Canada’s parliament in April 8th instance )

By Zachary Fagenson

MIAMI (Reuters) - A Florida grand jury will decide whether to bring criminal charges against a Canadian diplomat’s 15-year-old son who was arrested after a drug-related shooting that killed the teenager’s brother and a suspected drug dealer, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Marc Wabafiyebazu appeared in a Miami juvenile court alongside his mother Roxanne Dube, Canada’s former ambassador to Zimbabwe and the nation’s current consul general in Miami.

Prosecutors announced plans to convene a grand jury to decide on charges against Wabafiyebazu, initially arrested on felony murder charges that could lead to life in prison if he were tried as an adult. A status hearing on his case was scheduled for April 20.

Wabafiyebazu plans to plead not guilty to any charges resulting from an alleged narcotics sale that turned deadly, his attorney Curt Obront said.

The diplomat’s son was arrested on March 30 after he and his 17-year-old brother Jean called drug dealers seeking to buy two pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $5,000, according to an arrest report from Miami police.

A shootout followed, killing Jean Wabafiyebazu as well as 17-year-old Joshua Wright, a suspected drug dealer, police said.

Police also arrested Anthony Rodriguez, 19, who fled after the shootout but was caught and charged with felony murder and intent to distribute marijuana. He later told police he brought the drugs to the deal.

A Miami-Dade County circuit court judge released him on a $150,000 bond last week, though he will remain under house arrest until his trial.

Dubé, a veteran diplomat who has worked with Canada’s parliament, was appointed Miami’s consul general in November. Her two sons followed her to south Florida from Ottawa and were in enrolled in a prestigious area high school.