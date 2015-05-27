Canadian 15-year-old seeks bail in Florida murder case

Marc Wabafiyebazu sits in court during his bail hearing at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami, Florida May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Al Diaz/Pool

MIAMI (Reuters) - The 15-year-old son of the Canadian consul general in Miami who faces murder charges from a botched drug deal appeared in state court on Wednesday seeking to be released on bond.

Marc Wabafiyebazu has pleaded not guilty and is being held in jail awaiting trial as an adult.

The teenager was arrested on March 30 after he and his brother went to a Miami-area home to buy an estimated $5,000 worth of marijuana, according to police reports.

A shootout ensued that led to deaths of his older brother, Jean, as well as suspected drug dealer Joshua Wright. Both were 17.

A Florida grand jury in April charged the younger Wabafiyebazu with murder and armed robbery charges. Under Florida law, anyone who participates in a violent felony in which someone dies can be charged with murder.

Lawyers for Wabafiyebazu say he sat in the car weaponless as his older brother entered the apartment, adding that a video exonerates him and shows he tried to call for help after the shooting.

Prosecutor Marie Mato shows evidence during a bail hearing for Marc Wabafiyebazu in Miami, Florida May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Al Diaz/Pool

At least one other suspected drug dealer was wounded in the incident and it remains unclear who fired the fatal shots.

Wabafiyebazu’s lawyers have disputed the admissibility of a statement police say he made admitting he and his brother went to the house to steal the drugs.

Prosecutors seeking to keep Wabafiyebazu behind bars said on Wednesday gunshot residue was found on his hand after the shooting, suggesting he may have shot at one of the suspected drug dealers who fled the scene.

Wabafiyebazu’s attorney, Michael Corey, said he fired the 40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to get the police’s attention.

The Wabafiyebazu brothers had recently moved to Miami with their mother, Roxanne Dubé, Canada’s consul general. She had previously served as a member of the Canadian Parliament and as the country’s ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Lawyers for the Canadian minor hope to persuade a judge that Wabafiyebazu is not a threat to the community or a flight risk and that the prosecution’s case lacks evidence to prove his guilt.