FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British tourist severs fingers on Walt Disney World ride in Florida
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
July 11, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

British tourist severs fingers on Walt Disney World ride in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - A tourist from the United Kingdom lost two fingertips in an accident on a boat ride at Florida’s Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, a local emergency official said on Friday.

The 57-year-old man’s fingertips were severed on Thursday morning on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in the resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park. The injury occurred as he was holding onto a boat with his fingertips outside the vessel, said Reedy Creek Fire Department Assistant Chief Bo Jones.

The man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in stable condition. The severed fingertips - on the ring and pinky fingers of his right hand - were not recovered, Jones said.

The Pirates of the Caribbean ride was shut down for a couple of hours, then reopened to visitors after being deemed safe, said Disney resort spokeswoman Jacquee Whaler. The ride has safety warnings cautioning guests to keep their limbs inside the boats.

Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.