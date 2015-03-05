FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida dog saved after being shot, tied to railroad tracks
March 5, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

Florida dog saved after being shot, tied to railroad tracks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senior Sergeant R. Mills of Tampa Police Department is shown in this handout photo provided by the Tampa Police Department carrying a pitbull mix breed dog rescued after being found shot and tied up to a railroad track in Sulphur Springs, Florida March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Tampa Police Department/Handout

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida dog was tied to railroad tracks and shot twice, but survived after police rescued the animal before she was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said.

The mixed-breed dog, named Cabela, was in stable condition on Thursday but requires a leg amputation, according to the Tampa Police Department, which is investigating the case.

Police received three calls reporting gunshots fired early Wednesday evening near the railroad tracks in Tampa, according to a statement.

Officers found the dog, who had been shot in the neck and shoulder, tied to the tracks with a belt.

Reporting by Letitia Stein

