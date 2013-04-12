FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested after Miami students sickened by brownies
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 12, 2013 / 3:15 AM / 4 years ago

Man arrested after Miami students sickened by brownies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Police arrested a 22-year-old man on drug charges on Thursday after nine Miami high school students were hospitalized after eating what officials described as brownies containing an unidentified substance.

Authorities charged Dionisio Lockridge with possession of marijuana and cocaine and found brownies similar to the ones eaten by the students during a search in his house, officials said.

Paramedics were called to the Miami Coral Park Senior High School on Thursday shortly after classes started when several students complained of feeling ill.

The students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said John Schuster, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County public school system.

Police are conducting tests to identify the substance in the brownies that sickened the students, Schuster said.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.