Man arrested after Miami students sickened by brownies

MIAMI (Reuters) - Police arrested a 22-year-old man on drug charges on Thursday after nine Miami high school students were hospitalized after eating what officials described as brownies containing an unidentified substance.

Authorities charged Dionisio Lockridge with possession of marijuana and cocaine and found brownies similar to the ones eaten by the students during a search in his house, officials said.

Paramedics were called to the Miami Coral Park Senior High School on Thursday shortly after classes started when several students complained of feeling ill.

The students were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, said John Schuster, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade County public school system.

Police are conducting tests to identify the substance in the brownies that sickened the students, Schuster said.