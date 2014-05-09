FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Family found dead in Tampa mansion killed in murder-suicide: police
May 9, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

Family found dead in Tampa mansion killed in murder-suicide: police

Barbara Liston

ORLANDO (Reuters) - The four people found dead in a burned-out Tampa mansion earlier this week were killed in a murder-suicide, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Darrin Campbell, 50, who rented the house with his family, shot his wife and two teenage children in the head, lit the house on fire and then killed himself, Colonel Donna Lusczynski said in a press release.

No motive has been determined. A financial audit of the family is under way, Lusczynski said.

The house is owned by former tennis pro James Blake.

In addition to the father, the deceased were identified as Kimberly Campbell, 51; Colin Campbell, 18; and Megan Campbell, 15.

Campbell scattered fireworks throughout the 6,000-foot-square home, soaked the house with gasoline and lit the fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives found an automatic weapon purchased in July and registered to Campbell at the scene. The gas cans were purchased by Campbell on May 4 and were filled at two different gas stations on May 6. He bought the fireworks on the day of the fire, according to the release.

Editing by David Adams and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
