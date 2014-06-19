FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Hot grits hurled at man in Florida leads to attempted murder charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida man faces murder charges after trying to settle a fight with his neighbor by throwing a scalding pot of a Southern food specialty - hot, greasy grits.

Edward Holley, 59, was cooking on his stove around lunchtime on Wednesday when police say he noticed Darryl Blacknell - a neighbor - had joined some friends playing poker on the porch of his home in Orlando, Florida.

The two men had gotten into what Blacknell considered a “petty” fight the night before, according to a police report.

Holley came out of the house, and the two men began arguing and pushing each other, according to the police report.

“I have something for you,” Holley told his neighbor, going inside into the house and returning a few minutes later with the pot of hot grits soaked in grease that he threw at him, Blacknell told police.

Blacknell was hospitalized with burns to a third of his body, police say. Holley was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by David Adams, Bernard Orr

