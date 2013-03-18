FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two guns found in student's backpack at Orlando school
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 18, 2013 / 10:00 PM / 5 years ago

Two guns found in student's backpack at Orlando school

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Monday at an Orlando, Florida, middle school after a security official found two weapons, including a fully loaded MAC-10 machine pistol, in his backpack, a police official said.

Authorities examined the 7th-grader’s bag after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to the Glenridge Middle School, said Orlando Police Department spokesman Sergeant Jim Young.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the boy did not intend to harm any students. The other weapon was a handgun, Young said.

The student was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property and taken to a local juvenile detention center.

A former student of the University of Central Florida, also in Orlando, shot and killed himself early on Monday in a dormitory apartment where police found guns, bombs and writings suggesting he had been planning a campus attack, authorities said.

The dormitory was evacuated and classes were canceled on Monday morning, but resumed at midday after the explosives were removed.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.