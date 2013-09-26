FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida group offers free shotguns and says it finds takers
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 26, 2013 / 10:54 PM / 4 years ago

Florida group offers free shotguns and says it finds takers

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Hundreds of Florida residents accepted an offer this week for a free shotgun, the director of the Florida branch of the Texas-based Armed Citizens Project.

A website for the group, which offered one free shotgun per household, said the project hopes to create “gun rich” zones in moderate to high crime areas in the United States to analyze what happens to the crime rate when a neighborhood is saturated with guns.

But Ron Ritter, director of the Florida branch, said guns would be distributed to all comers instead of being concentrated in a defined location. He said the group expects to begin distributing shotguns “in the next 10 days.”

The group flooded a quiet Orlando neighborhood on Sunday with fliers about the free shotguns and ammunition to homeowners who pass a background check and take a firearms course.

Geovany Sinche, 40, a hotel maintenance worker who lives in the Sunshine Gardens neighborhood, said he was surprised to receive the offer since, he said, crime is not a significant problem there.

“I don’t think giving everyone guns is the solution. If I see something wrong, I call the police,” said Sinche.

Project founder Kyle Coplen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ritter said the project also has branches in California, Illinois, Arizona and other states.

Editing by Edith Honan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.