FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Haitian migrants detained after coming ashore in Florida
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 17, 2015 / 3:56 PM / 2 years ago

Haitian migrants detained after coming ashore in Florida

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A group of 32 people, mostly Haitian migrants, were detained early Monday about 12 miles (19 km) north of Palm Beach, Florida, after state law enforcement officials spotted a boat stolen in the Bahamas floating about two miles offshore.

The group included 13 men, nine women and 10 children, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

It was unclear if the group was being transported by smugglers, said Frank Miller, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The boat, a yellow, center-console fishing vessel, was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas and thousands of its citizens risk their lives in unseaworthy vessels every year trying to seek more a prosperous life in the United States, a journey of more than 600 miles from Haiti’s north coast.

The number of Haitian migrants trying to reach the United States by crossing the Florida Straits has dropped sharply in 2015, according to Coast Guard figures.

During the agency’s 2014 fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1, 2013, 5,585 Haitians landed in the United States, were intercepted, or turned back at sea, said Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss. So far this year the number is 2,521.

Some 3,575 Cubans have been intercepted at sea or made it to Florida’s shores this fiscal year, roughly the same as the previous year, the Coast Guard said. Thousands more Cubans have crossed into the United States via the border with Mexico.

Editing by David Adams; and Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.