NBA's Dwight Howard has driver's license suspended for not paying fine
September 16, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

NBA's Dwight Howard has driver's license suspended for not paying fine

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

Apr 30, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) gets a rebound during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in game five of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - The driver’s license of Houston Rockets eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard has been suspended in Florida for his failure to pay a fine for running a red light, court records show.

Howard, who played for the NBA’s Orlando Magic from 2004 to 2012, racked up 10 tickets for running red lights while in the Orlando area.

He also has on his Orlando court record four speeding tickets, 12 citations for failing to pay highway tolls and one for failing to change his address on his license, all civil traffic infractions.

The 28-year-old, five-time NBA rebounding leader resolved all the traffic cases except for the last, a $285 fine for running a red light in April in Winter Park, Florida. Court records show his license has been suspended since at least Aug. 15.

Howard’s agent, Dan Fegan, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Reporting by Barbara Liston

