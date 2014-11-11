Apparent suicide may be Florida amputee sought in parents' murder

ORLANDO Fla. (Reuters) - Detectives are investigating the possible suicide of a man in Tennessee who may be a missing quadruple Florida amputee sought in connection with his parents’ murder, Florida police said on Tuesday.

Sean Petrozzino, 30, had been called a “person of interest” by Orange County, Florida detectives last week after his parents were found shot to death in their home.

Memphis police said they believe Petrozzino shot himself in his car Monday evening after he was pulled over for making an illegal U turn, The Commercial Appeal newspaper reported.

“As officers exited their vehicle, they heard a faint ‘pop’ from inside the vehicle. When they approached they discovered the driver/lone occupant had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Sgt. Alyssa Macon-Moore told the Memphis-based newspaper in an email.

Memphis police did not immediately answer requests by Reuters to confirm the death. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando confirmed that a death investigation in Memphis may be linked to the case. It said Orange County homicide detectives are en route to Memphis to meet with local police investigators.

Petrozzino’s fight with bacterial meningitis in the year 2000 was featured in the Florida media as he endured 13 surgeries that ultimately cost him both hands and feet and parts of his legs.

His friends and other family members told the Orlando Sentinel last week that Petrozzino was depressed over the recent breakup of his marriage to a high school classmate.

Nancy and Michael Petrozzino, ages 64 and 63, were found dead in their Orlando area home on Nov. 4 by deputies making a well-being check requested by the elementary school where Nancy worked as a teacher, according to the sheriff’s press release.

The sheriff’s office warned that Petrozzino was considered armed and dangerous. A bulletin asking for the public’s help in finding him said he was likely driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, the car in which he died.