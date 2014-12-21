Lightning strike in Florida sends fans to hospital after NFL game

Dec 21, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Safety officials work the scene after several fans were injured by getting stuck by lightning after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A lightning strike in a parking lot outside a stadium in Tampa, Florida, after a National Football League game on Sunday landed about a dozen people in the hospital, an emergency response official said.

Seven people were taken by paramedics to a hospital and reported to be in stable condition after being injured in the strike at Raymond James Stadium, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had played the Green Bay Packers, said Jason Penny, spokesman for Tampa Fire Rescue.

Another four or five people decided to go to the hospital on their own, he said.

“It appeared that no one person had gotten struck by lightning, they were just near a lightning strike that knocked some of the people down,” Penny said.

One person lost consciousness but regained it before paramedics arrived, he said.