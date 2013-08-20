FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida man found guilty of murder in teen's violent death
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 20, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 4 years

Florida man found guilty of murder in teen's violent death

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A Florida man was found guilty on Tuesday of first-degree murder in a 2011 case of a teen who was lured by text message to an ambush where he was shot, dismembered and incinerated.

Michael Bargo, now 21, faces the death penalty for killing 15-year-old Seath Tyler Jackson whose remains were shoveled into paint cans and discarded, according to an arrest affidavit.

The jurors will return to the courtroom at a later date to begin a second phase of the trial to determine whether Bargo is sentenced to death as requested by prosecutors or to life in prison.

Four co-defendants, including two teenage girls, previously admitted their roles in the murder and are serving life prison sentences, according to court records. Their statements helped authorities piece together what happened.

According to an arrest affidavit, the two girls, then-18-year-old Charlie Kay Ely and 15-year-old Amber Wright, helped lure Jackson via text message to a home in Summerfield, northwest of Orlando.

Bargo, along with then-16-year-old Kyle Hooper and 20-year-old Justin Soto, beat and shot Jackson, put him in a bathtub and tried to break his kneecaps so he could be folded and stuffed in a sleeping bag, according to a report by Marion County Sheriff.

When they noticed Jackson was still alive, Bargo shot him again and they threw his body in the sleeping bag into a fire pit that had been lit before Jackson arrived, authorities said. His remains were put into paint cans.

Two days later, Hooper told his mother what happened and later told investigators the house was cleaned with bleach. Investigators found no clear motive other than that Bargo allegedly did not like Jackson.

After both sides rested in the trial, Bargo changed his mind and asked to testify on his own behalf.

Bargo’s lawyer, Charles Holloman, argued to the jury that his client was guilty but not of the premeditated first-degree murder as charged.

Editing by Kevin Gray and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.