Florida jury recommends death penalty for man convicted of teen's murder

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A Florida jury recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a man who lured a 15-year-old boy to an ambush in 2011 where he was shot, dismembered and incinerated in a fire pit.

Michael Bargo, 21, was found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing Seath Jackson whose remains were shoveled into paint cans and discarded in Summerfield, northwest of Orlando, according to court records.

Bargo’s co-defendants, who included two teenage girls, all admitted their roles in the killing and are serving life sentences in prison.

The judge will consider the jury’s recommendation in his sentencing order.