FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida jury recommends death penalty for man convicted of teen's murder
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 28, 2013 / 1:15 AM / in 4 years

Florida jury recommends death penalty for man convicted of teen's murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A Florida jury recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a man who lured a 15-year-old boy to an ambush in 2011 where he was shot, dismembered and incinerated in a fire pit.

Michael Bargo, 21, was found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing Seath Jackson whose remains were shoveled into paint cans and discarded in Summerfield, northwest of Orlando, according to court records.

Bargo’s co-defendants, who included two teenage girls, all admitted their roles in the killing and are serving life sentences in prison.

The judge will consider the jury’s recommendation in his sentencing order.

Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.