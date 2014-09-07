Victims identified in Florida quadruple murder

Adam Matos, 28, is shown in this undated booking photo provided by Pasco County Sheriff's Office, in New Port Richey, Florida, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - Florida police on Saturday identified four bodies that were found dumped in a roadside ditch, and the suspect in the case appeared in court following his arrest in a SWAT operation that rescued a four-year-old boy holed up with him at a hotel.

The victims were the child’s mother, Megan Brown, 27, her parents and her boyfriend, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

Margaret and Gregory Brown, her parents, were both 52. The fourth victim appears to be a boyfriend, Nicholas Leonard, 37, authorities said, calling the information preliminary.

Sheriff’s officials said they are still working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm two of the identities.

Adam Matos, 28, was apprehended on Friday at the Floridan Palace Hotel in downtown Tampa, where investigators said he had fled with the child. The child appeared to be in good physical condition, authorities said.

A judge set bond at $200,000 for Matos, who has lived in Pennsylvania and was the only suspect in the case. He is currently jailed on charges of aggravated assault.

Authorities believe Matos intended to flee to Key West, Florida, with the child, Ismael Tristan Santisteban. Matos told reporters the child is his son.

Matos came to the attention of Pasco County deputies on Aug. 28 when Megan Brown, his ex-girlfriend, called to report that Matos had held a knife to her throat at her home in Hudson, Florida, about 45 miles north of Tampa.

Matos was not at the house when deputies arrived.

Family members asked deputies on Thursday morning to check the house, which is in a remote, wooded area, when they could not reach anyone there.

Deputies found blood in the garage. In a search of the area, deputies saw birds flying and smelled decomposition. The bodies were found nearby.