Florida quadruple murder suspect denies role in killings

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - A man suspected by authorities of killing four people in Florida and dumping their bodies by a roadside insists that he wasn’t responsible for the gruesome crime.

Adam Matos, 28, is jailed on charges of aggravated assault in Pasco County, Florida. Authorities have called him their only suspect in the killings, although he has not been charged.

Matos told the Tampa Bay Times in an interview from jail on Tuesday that he’s innocent.

“I didn’t do it, and I‘m innocent,” he said in a videotaped interview, lamenting that no one would believe him. “All the fingers point to me.”

Matos was taken into custody on Friday as police swarmed the Floridan Palace Hotel in downtown Tampa to rescue a 4-year-old boy holed up with him.

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials have said they suspect Matos of killing the child’s mother, Megan Brown, 27, her parents and her boyfriend.

Their bodies were found last week near their home in Hudson, Florida, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Tampa.

Matos was living with the family in the house, where sheriff’s deputies were called on Aug. 28 after Matos reportedly held a knife to Megan Brown’s throat, according to a police report. Matos had fled by the time deputies arrived.

The family had moved to Florida from Pennsylvania two months ago seeking a better life, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Brown recently ended her relationship with Matos, the father of her 4-year-old child, the newspaper said.

Authorities say the boy is now safe with relatives.

In the jail interview, Matos said he loved his son, adding, “I hope that he’s OK.”