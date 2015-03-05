FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida man drove dead body to attorney's office: police
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
March 5, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Florida man drove dead body to attorney's office: police

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Florida detectives are investigating the case of a man who drove to his lawyer’s office with a dead body in the bed of his pickup truck, authorities said on Thursday.

John Marshall, 52, said he shot his neighbor in self-defense during a scuffle involving a gun, his attorney, Robert Harris, told the Fort Myers News-Press and WINK-TV.

The lawyer reported the death of 65-year-old Theodore Hubbell, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which said it had not made any arrests.

The men were neighbors in Bokeelia, a community of about 2,000 people on Pine Island in southwest Florida, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Schall.

Marshall was taken to the hospital with facial wounds and possibly broken thumbs, according to the News-Press.

Harris told the News-Press that Marshall had called him days earlier saying he feared for his safety. It was not clear why the men were fighting, but their dispute appeared to center around a property concern.

Editing by Letitia Stein and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.