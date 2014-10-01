Slaying of mother and six children prompts Florida agency changes

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - Florida authorities should have done more to respond to repeated warnings of problems in the family where a 51-year-old felon shot his daughter and her six children before killing himself last month, the state child welfare agency said on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) also announced immediate changes intended to improve accountability at the agency, long troubled by reports of inadequate protection for children in its care.

A review of records by the DCF, which had an open investigation into drug abuse by adults in the home at the time of the murders, found the existing system “did not sufficiently identify the chronic issues faced by this family.”

Still, the agency concluded that no one could have predicted that Don Spirit would kill his daughter, Sarah Spirit, 28, and her six children, ranging in age from 11 years to 3 months.

“I thought I had seen it all until this tragedy occurred,” said DCF secretary Mike Carroll in a statement. “The killing of six children is a heartbreaking tragedy beyond any comprehension.”

First among the actions announced by the DCF is retraining the staff who investigated the Spirit household.

The agency plans to review open investigations involving children age 3 and under in the affected region of north Florida, where the family lived in the small town of Bell.

A key finding of its review of the Spirit family records, the agency noted, was that local authorities were so familiar with its history of drug problems, arrests and domestic abuse allegations that case workers “became conditioned to emerging factors that should have more fully informed their assessment.”

Don Spirit had been the subject of reports involving the physical abuse of his own children, agency reports showed. Last year, he also reportedly hit one of his grandchildren with a belt, resulting in bruising.

His criminal history included convictions for drug and illegal weapons possession, battery and depriving a child of food and shelter, public records showed.

In 2001, Spirit fatally shot his young son in the head in a hunting accident.

DCF also received prior reports raising concerns about Sarah Spirit’s supervision of her children and their general neglect.