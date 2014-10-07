Former NFL star Larry Johnson arrested after club brawl in Florida

Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson breaks away from Denver Broncos defenders to score a fourth quarter touchdown during the Chiefs' win in their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

MIAMI BEACH Fla. (Reuters) - Former National Football League star running back Larry Johnson was arrested in southern Florida on Tuesday, accused of hitting a man with a broken bottle at an upscale beachside hotel, police said.

Johnson, 34, who has been arrested multiple times on domestic violence charges, was charged with aggravated battery and booked into a Miami area jail where he was held on a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.

The NFL has come under criticism in recent months for its handling of a high-profile domestic violence case involving then-Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice.

Johnson, 34, who spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, played his final NFL season in 2011 with the Miami Dolphins.

Before Tuesday, Johnson’s most recent arrest was in 2012 on accusations of choking his ex-girlfriend at a Las Vegas hotel, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He pleaded no contest the following year to misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and assault, the newspaper reported.