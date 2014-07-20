FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida boy, 4, mauled to death by pit bulls, officials say
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 20, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Florida boy, 4, mauled to death by pit bulls, officials say

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - A 4-year-old Florida boy was mauled to death by two pit bulls at his uncle’s home, said authorities on Sunday, who suggested the child may have let the dogs out of their cage to play with them.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the boy, Logan Shepard, had been left alone on Saturday inside the home while his mother and adult relatives went into a bedroom to talk.

The pit bulls had been enclosed in a cage outside the house shortly before his arrival, the Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities believe the boy may have gone outside and released the dogs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Debbie Carter, who said the exact circumstances remained unclear.

Around 10.30 p.m., his screams were heard around the Tampa-area neighborhood and two sheriff’s deputies who were already in the area raced to the home where they found him in the front yard with two pit bulls standing over him.

He died at the scene from injuries inflicted by the dogs.

The sheriff’s office, which is investigating the incident, said the boy’s relatives did not realize that he had left the house until they heard the screaming.

No one was immediately charged.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Scott Malone and Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.