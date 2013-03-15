FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed in small plane crash in Florida
March 15, 2013 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

Three killed in small plane crash in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Three people were killed on Friday when a small plane crashed and burst into flames moments after takeoff from a South Florida airport, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31 aircraft crashed into a warehouse area near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

Shannon Vezina, a spokeswoman for the City of Fort Lauderdale, said all three people on board the aircraft died.

“Shortly after takeoff the aircraft had some sort of difficulty,” she said.

“It attempted to circle back and land at the airport. Unfortunately it was unsuccessful,” Vezina said, adding that the plane plowed through numerous vehicles in a parking lot before slamming into a building and being engulfed in flames.

There were no confirmed injuries on the ground despite extensive damage in the parking lot, authorities said.

Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Gunna Dickson

