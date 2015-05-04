FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida man injured after falling from bridge while changing tire
#U.S.
May 4, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Florida man injured after falling from bridge while changing tire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida man changing a flat tire on a freeway bridge lost his balance and plunged 30 feet into the water below, sustaining minor injuries before authorities fished him out, police said on Monday.

Reginald White, 43, had been driving on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, a section of Interstate 275 spanning Tampa Bay, when his sport utility vehicle got a flat tire on Sunday evening, police said.

After he tumbled into the water, officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission retrieved him and took him to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

It was not clear whether alcohol played a role in the incident, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky

