FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida man charged with impersonating cop after pulling over real detective
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 4, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Florida man charged with impersonating cop after pulling over real detective

Letitia Stein

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Florida man pretending to be a law enforcement officer faces charges after he pulled over a real detective, authorities said.

Matthew McMahon flashed blue and red lights to pull over a detective in an unmarked vehicle in the St. Augustine area of northeast Florida on Monday evening, St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials said.

The detective’s suspicions were aroused, but he needed to investigate further before he could arrest McMahon.

The next day, officers obtained a warrant to arrest the 20-year-old St. Augustine man. Unaware of the warrant, McMahon came to the sheriff’s office at lunchtime to relinquish the emergency lights, said police spokeswoman Catherine Payne.

The detective who had been pulled over happened to walk into the lobby just in time for the arrest.

“Once again, a chance encounter makes the arrest,” Payne said.

McMahon was charged with impersonating an officer and released on bail on Tuesday night. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla., Editing by David Adams; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.