Grand jury to investigate blast at Florida jail

TALLAHASSEE (Reuters) - A Florida Panhandle grand jury will start hearings later this month on an explosion that killed two inmates and paralyzed a jailer last spring, a state prosecutor said on Monday.

More than 180 people were injured by the blast, which ripped through the bottom floor of the Escambia County Jail on April 30. Some inmates later said they smelled gas before the blast.

An investigation had turned up evidence that should be examined by the grand jury which is due to start reviewing findings on Sept. 30, State Attorney Bill Eddins said.

Eddins’ office declined to discuss details of the probe, citing grand jury confidentiality, but the state attorney had previously said a case of criminal negligence might be made.

The grand jury would hear evidence from investigations by Eddins’ office, as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, he said.

There were about 600 prisoners in the Central Booking and Detention Facility when the explosion occurred.