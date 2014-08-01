FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida judge awards $16 million to artist Rauschenberg's trustees
#U.S.
August 1, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

Florida judge awards $16 million to artist Rauschenberg's trustees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida judge has awarded about $16 million to three trustees of famed contemporary artist Robert Rauschenberg’s trust following years of litigation over the value of their services, the Fort Myers News-Press reported on Friday.

The trustees, who were close friends of the late artist, had sought about $60 million for services benefiting a foundation to continue Rauschenberg’s legacy, according to the News-Press.

The artist had an estate and studio in southwest Florida’s Captiva Island until his death in 2008.

The full award was $24.6 million, minus about $8 million in fees already paid to the trustees, the News-Press said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Will Dunham

