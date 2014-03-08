FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
$1.2 million bail set for Florida mom who drove kids into ocean
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 8, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

$1.2 million bail set for Florida mom who drove kids into ocean

Barbara Liston

2 Min Read

Ebony Wilkerson appears in a booking mugshot released by the Volusia County Sheriff's department in Daytona Beach March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Volusia County Sheriff's Office/handout via Reuters

ORLANDO (Reuters) - A judge set bail at $1.2 million on Saturday for a pregnant woman facing attempted murder charges for driving a minivan carrying her three young children into the surf off a Florida beach, according to jail records.

Ebony Wilkerson, 32, has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of child abuse in the incident, which occurred on Tuesday at Daytona Beach.

A tourist’s video captured lifeguards and bystanders rushing to help pull the children, ages 3, 9 and 10, out of the van as it was being buffeted by waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

The children had lowered the windows to scream for help, and the oldest child could be seen trying to wrest control of the steering wheel from her mother, investigators said.

Wilkerson got out of the van and then tried to block a beach safety officer from getting to the children, a witness told investigators.

Wilkerson had come to Florida three days before the episode to escape an abusive marriage, according to the arrest affidavit.

The children told investigators their mother had been acting “crazy” since they arrived in Florida, and Wilkerson’s sister tried twice to get mental health treatment for her the day before she drove the van into the water, the affidavit said.

Officers from Daytona Beach Police who evaluated Wilkerson before the incident decided that she did not qualify for involuntary mental health confinement, the affidavit said.

Wilkerson had not posted bail and remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

Editing by Jonathan Allen and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.