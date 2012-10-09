FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida man dies after eating roaches and worms in contest
#Oddly Enough
October 9, 2012

Florida man dies after eating roaches and worms in contest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities are investigating what caused a Florida man to collapse and die after consuming dozens of roaches and worms to win a roach-eating contest that featured a python as the grand prize.

Edward Archbold, 32, beat out several other contestants who competed for the exotic reptile at the Ben Siegel Reptile Store in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Friday night, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

But Archbold fell ill soon after the contest ended, according to the sheriff’s office. He collapsed in front of the store and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement said no other contestants reported medical problems after the contest.

Detectives are waiting for autopsy results to determine Archbold’s cause of death.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Dan Burns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
