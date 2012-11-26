FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autopsy finds winner of roach-eating contest in Florida choked to death
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 26, 2012 / 8:35 PM / in 5 years

Autopsy finds winner of roach-eating contest in Florida choked to death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Florida man choked to death after eating dozens of roaches and worms last month to win a contest featuring a python as the top prize, according to autopsy results released on Monday.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that 32-year-old Edward Archbold’s October 6 death to be accidental and said he died after being deprived of oxygen “due to choking and aspiration of gastric contents.”

Lab tests were negative for lethal intoxicating substances and a severe allergic reaction, the medical examiner said.

Archbold collapsed soon after beating out several other contestants who competed for a python in a roach-eating contest at the Ben Siegel Reptile Store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

No other contestants experienced medical problems following the event, police said.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.