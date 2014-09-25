Remains of two bodies identified at notorious Florida boys' school

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - Two adolescent boys were identified on Thursday from among the remains exhumed from a notorious Florida reform school, where they were buried in unmarked graves over a half century ago, researchers said.

The remains of 13-year-old Thomas Varnadoe and 12-year-old Earl Wilson were identified by DNA evidence from the 51 sets of remains recovered from the Dozier School for Boys in northern Florida, which was closed in 2011 after nearly a century of allegations of abuse.

“After 80 years, we will finally have closure,” Glen Varnadoe, the nephew of one of the boys, told a news conference.

Choking back tears, he added, “It’s been a long road.”

Both boys were found without clothing in wooden coffins, according to researchers at the University of South Florida in Tampa who excavated and helped to identify the bodies.

Varnadoe was sent to the school in 1934 age 13 after being accused of trespassing. The school said he died of pneumonia 34 days after he was admitted, although his family insisted that he left home in good health.

Wilson, the first black student identified from the remains, arrived at Dozier in the summer of 1944 age 12, accused of riding in a car stolen by a friend.

Two months later, he was moved to the “sweat box,” a nickname for a small confinement area where he reportedly was constrained and choked by other students. But other medical evidence from the time showed he died from blunt force trauma to the head, researchers said.

In both cases, the boy’s families learned about their deaths only after they were buried at the school, researchers said.

“Our ability to provide answers and the physical remains of those who died to their brothers and sisters after more than 70 years is a remarkable privilege,” said lead researcher Erin Kimmerle, an anthropology professor at the University of South Florida.

Last month, researchers identified the first of the remains, 14-year-old George Owen Smith, who was sent to the school in 1940 after being caught with an older boy in a stolen car.

“The investigation really has just begun,” said the state’s Democratic U.S. Senator, Bill Nelson, noting that an exhumation order has been granted to recover the remains of a 15-year-old who was buried in Pennsylvania with a connection to the school.