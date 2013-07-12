First day of jury deliberations in Zimmerman trial ends with no verdict

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - Jurors in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman ended their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the case over the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

The six-woman jury will resume deliberations on Saturday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), Seminole County Court Judge Debra Nelson told lawyers for the defense and prosecution as the court adjourned for the day after nearly 3-1/2 hours of deliberations.