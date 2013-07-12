FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First day of jury deliberations in Zimmerman trial ends with no verdict
July 12, 2013

First day of jury deliberations in Zimmerman trial ends with no verdict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - Jurors in the second-degree murder trial of George Zimmerman ended their first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the case over the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin.

The six-woman jury will resume deliberations on Saturday at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), Seminole County Court Judge Debra Nelson told lawyers for the defense and prosecution as the court adjourned for the day after nearly 3-1/2 hours of deliberations.

Reporting by Kevin Gray and Tom Brown

