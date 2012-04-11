FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High bar for federal charges in Florida shooting- Holder
April 11, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 6 years ago

High bar for federal charges in Florida shooting- Holder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Wednesday there was a “high bar” to bring federal civil rights charges in the shooting death of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood watch volunteer.

“We have a very ... high bar that we have to meet in order to bring federal charges in this case so we are continuing in that regard,” Holder told reporters.

He said the FBI has been on the scene in Florida conducting forensics “to try to build that case.”

Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Doina Chiacu

