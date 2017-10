SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - Former neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of unarmed black teenager Travyon Martin, was released on Friday from a Florida county jail on $1 million bail, CNN said.

Zimmerman walked out of the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida, and is expected to be moved to a temporary safe house secured by his lawyer.