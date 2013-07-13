FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jurors in Zimmerman murder trial resume deliberations in Florida
#U.S.
July 13, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Jurors in Zimmerman murder trial resume deliberations in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

George Zimmerman wipes perspiration from his face after arriving in the courtroom for his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - A Florida jury on Saturday resumed deliberating the fate of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, a case that has attracted wide attention and triggered debate in the U.S. public for more than a year.

The six-woman jury began deliberations inside the Seminole County courthouse in this town in central Florida on Friday but adjourned late in the day after about 3-1/2 hours. They resumed work at about 9 a.m. EDT.

They are to decide whether Zimmerman, who claims he shot Martin in self-defense in February last year, is guilty of second-degree murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Tom Brown and sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
