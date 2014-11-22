Florida State players, fans show support for shooting victims

Crime scene tape is seen in front of the library at Florida State University, in Tallahassee, Florida, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Bil Cotterell

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (Reuters) - Florida State University football players wore commemorative stickers on their helmets for their home game against Boston College on Saturday, a show of support for three people injured on campus this week by a gunman who was later killed by police.

Thousands of fans shared in the gesture with “FSU United” stickers as the university took the first steps toward returning to normal after the attack at the school’s main library early Thursday morning.

“It’s a little more somber, more subdued,” said Jeff Cottingham, who drove to Tallahassee from Dickson, Tennessee, for the team’s next-to-last home game of 2014. “But these are Seminole fans through and through.”

FSU President John Thrasher recorded a video greeting for broadcast on Doak Campbell stadium’s giant screen, striking a hopeful tone before a game that the Seminoles would go on to win 20-17 on a field goal with seconds left to play.

“As a community we are strong and we will move forward, together as a Seminole family,” Thrasher said.

A chilly drizzle held down attendance at the televised game. Tailgaters huddled beneath their cabana tents around the stadium.

After racing on to the field, FSU players knelt in the far end zone for a few moments of silence before kickoff. On their helmets, among the tiny tomahawk emblems awarded for big plays, players wore stickers depicting a looped ribbon, in the team colors of garnet and gold.

Actor Burt Reynolds, a Seminole player in the 1950s, was on hand to plant the flaming spear at midfield — a pre-game tradition usually performed by a student on horseback dressed as Osceola, a Seminole chief.

Just after midnight on Thursday, Myron May, an attorney and former FSU student, shot two students and an employee of Strozier Library before police shot him to death. One student remained hospitalized in critical condition but another, who suffered a leg wound, was released on Friday.

T-shirt vendor Shannon Sullivan said he stocked his usual array of sarcastic barbs about rival schools, but decided not to make up a batch with the “FSU United” slogan that many fans sported on free gummed stickers.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to think I’m trying to make a profit off something like this,” Sullivan said.