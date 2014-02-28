FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman shot dead outside Florida courthouse: media
#U.S.
February 28, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Gunman shot dead outside Florida courthouse: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An armed man was shot dead outside a Florida courthouse in a standoff with police, requiring the lockdown of nearby schools and the court building, local media reported on Friday.

The gunman was spotted on Friday morning in the street outside the Brevard county courthouse in Viera on Florida’s Atlantic coast, and gunshots rang out more than two hours later after police surrounded him, according to News 13 TV station.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told reporters that the man pulled out a firearm but was contained by deputies before a SWAT team arrived and took over the situation.

Ivey described the man as “agitated,” but he was not immediately identified.

Reporting by David Adams; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
