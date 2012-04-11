Clock ticks down on Florida teen's killer Zimmerman

A demonstrator holds a protest sign at a rally in support of slain teenager Trayvon Martin in New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

SANFORD, Florida (Reuters) - The U.S. attorney general said Wednesday there was a “high bar” to bring federal civil rights charges in the killing of black teenager Trayvon Martin as a special prosecutor in Florida weighed whether to announce state criminal charges this week.

George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot the unarmed 17-year-old on February 26, has not been charged with any crime. He has been in hiding since shortly after the shooting in Sanford, Florida, which he said was in self-defense.

In Washington, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said federal officials were still investigating the case for evidence pointing to “a potential federal criminal civil rights crime.”

“We have a very ... high bar that we have to meet in order to bring federal charges in this case so we are continuing in that regard,” Holder said at a news conference.

The Justice Department would have to determine a crime was intentional and also motivated by race to bring such charges.

Speaking at length for the first time about case, the chief U.S. law enforcement official acknowledged concerns in the black community about the shooting.

“I know that many of you are greatly - and rightly - concerned about the recent shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, a young man whose future has been lost to the ages,” Holder said earlier in public remarks before the National Action Network, a civil rights group founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

While the federal probe continued, the special Florida prosecutor reviewing the shooting said she would disclose new information in the case this week.

In a statement late on Tuesday, State Attorney Angela Corey said she would hold a news conference within 72 hours.

The statement did not elaborate, and Corey’s office has not returned telephone calls seeking further comment. But it came after Zimmerman’s attorneys, Hal Uhrig and Craig Sonner, quit the case, saying they had lost contact with their client and could no longer vouch for his mental health or actions.

Uhrig also said at their Tuesday news conference he believed a decision on charges in the Martin case were imminent.

“Most of the information that they need in order to make a decision is now in their possession,” said Uhrig, a former Gainesville, Florida, police officer.

Corey said on Monday she would not present the case to a grand jury, signaling that she alone would decide whether criminal charges were warranted.

ZIMMERMAN EX-LAWYERS SAY HE WON‘T FLEE

No information on Zimmerman’s whereabouts has been made public since he went into hiding soon after the Martin killing. In an interview on CNN on Wednesday, Uhrig denied claims from a lawyer for Martin’s family that Zimmerman posed a flight risk and may never be held accountable for the shooting in court.

“He hasn’t left the country. He’s not going to flee,” Uhrig said.

Uhrig and Sonner said one of the reasons they left the case included Zimmerman’s decision, without their advice, to try contacting Corey personally on Tuesday.

He also apparently contacted Sean Hannity of Fox News. But while Hannity confirmed on his show Tuesday night that he spoke with someone who he believed was Zimmerman, he declined to report on the conversation.

Fox News did not return a call for comment on Wednesday.

Uhrig said Zimmerman had left Florida, was “not doing well emotionally” and “he may not be in complete control of what’s going on.”

But he and Sonner both said that when the public sees the full picture of what occurred in the gated community of Sanford, Florida, where Zimmerman, 28, shot Martin, it will be clear that Zimmerman acted in self-defense.

Zimmerman told police he shot Martin because the youth attacked him.

Police said they found no evidence to the contrary. Under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, people are allowed to use deadly force to defend themselves when they fear great bodily harm or death and there are no witnesses to indicate that they may have acted with malice.

“The only living eyewitness to exactly what happened is George Zimmerman,” Uhrig said on Tuesday.