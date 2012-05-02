Trayvon Martin shooter disparaged Mexicans on old Web page

(Reuters) - A MySpace page created in 2005 by George Zimmerman has surfaced in which the man charged with killing black teenager Trayvon Martin appears to disparage Mexicans and makes apparent references to two brushes with law enforcement that year.

On the social media page, Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, writes about missing his friends in Manassas, Virginia, and starting his own insurance agency in Florida. Zimmerman also seems to make reference to a pair of restraining orders that he and an ex-fiancée filed against each other in 2005.

In another section, he writes, in street slang, that among the things he does not miss about his former Virginia hometown is having “knifes pulled on you by every mexican you run into!”

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Martin, 17, during a confrontation in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, on February 26. Prosecutors say Zimmerman racially “profiled” Martin, who was unarmed. Zimmerman says he fired in self-defense.

A decision by police not to arrest Zimmerman in the racially charged case sparked nationwide civil rights protests and prompted Florida’s governor to appoint a special prosecutor, who subsequently charged Zimmerman.

The existence of the MySpace page was first reported by the Miami Herald. Zimmerman’s attorney, Mark O‘Mara, confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday that the posts on the page were created by his client, but declined to comment further.

Under a blog post titled “Outcome of the first case,” the author writes that “I‘m still free!... The ex-hoe tried her hardest, but the judge saw through it... Thanks to everyone for checking up on me! Stay tuned for the A.T.F. charges.”

The last sentence appears to be a reference to a 2005 arrest in which Zimmerman was charged with two felonies after allegedly shoving an undercover alcohol control agent trying to arrest his friend for underage drinking at a Virginia bar. He avoided conviction by agreeing to a pre-trial diversion program that included anger management classes, according to court testimony.

Zimmerman’s ex-fiancée was unavailable for comment.

In a section called “About Me,” Zimmerman writes about taking pride in his new insurance agency and missing friends from Manassas.

He goes on to say in street slang that “I don’t miss driving around scared to hit mexicans walkin on the side of the street, soft ass wanna be thugs messin with peoples cars when they aint around (what are you provin, that you can dent a car when no ones watchin) don’t make you a man in my book.”

He writes that he also doesn’t miss “Workin 96 hours to get a decent pay check, gettin knifes pulled on you by every mexican you run into!”