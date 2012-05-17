Parents of slain teenager Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton (L) and Tracy Martin speak at a rally in support of their son in Los Angeles, California, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Florida teenage shooting victim Trayvon Martin had traces of marijuana in his system when he was killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, according to case documents released on Thursday.

The medical examiner’s report was among hundreds of pages released in connection with the February 26 shooting that triggered civil rights protests as well as a debate over guns, self-defense laws and race relations in America.

The report showed traces of THC - an ingredient found in marijuana - in Martin’s blood plus a positive test for cannabinoids in his urine.

The documents also include a photocopy of a camera phone photograph of Zimmerman taken at the scene before he received medical attention.

A Sanford, Florida, police officer said that “Zimmerman appeared to have a broken and bloody nose and swelling of his face,” which would support Zimmerman’s contention he feared for his life in his struggle with Martin.

The medical examiner’s report also showed a small abrasion on Martin’s left ring finger but no other injuries apart from the fatal gunshot wound.

Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge and says he killed the 17-year-old Martin in self-defense.

Police initially failed to arrest Zimmerman, a 28-year-old white Hispanic, or charge him with any crime because Florida’s Stand Your Ground self-defense law allows the use of deadly force whenever someone feels threatened with serious bodily injury.