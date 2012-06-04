Trayvon Martin's killer to ask for new release from jail

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Lawyers for George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer charged in the killing of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, said on Monday they would ask a judge to release him from jail again after his bail was revoked last week.

The announcement came a day after Zimmerman, 28, returned to a cell in the Seminole County jail in central Florida, after a circuit court judge revoked his bond at a hearing on Friday and ordered him back into custody.

Judge Kenneth Lester Jr. revoked Zimmerman’s $150,000 bond, posted in April while he was awaiting trial on second-degree murder charges, after prosecutors said both he and his wife had lied about their financial status at the original bond hearing.

They failed to tell the court about at least $135,000 that anonymous donors had contributed to help bankroll Zimmerman’s legal defense, and also withheld one of two valid passports issued in Zimmerman’s name, the prosecutors said.

The murder case has grabbed widespread media attention and sparked debate about U.S. race relations and guns and self-defense laws.

The lawyers had originally planned to file a motion on Monday requesting a new bond hearing for Zimmerman. But Donald West, one of the lawyers, said the motion was not completed in time and it was now likely to be filed on Tuesday.

The defense lawyers said in a statement posted on their website on Monday that Zimmerman, who went into hiding because of death threats after his previous release on bond, had been unfairly “thrust into the national spotlight as a racist murderer.”

George Zimmerman (L) arrives at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility after his bond was revoked by a Florida judge in Sanford, Florida June 3, 2012. Zimmerman has been charged with second degree murder in the February 26 shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, is charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old Martin on Feb 26 as the teenager walked through a gated community in Sanford, where he was staying with his father.

Police initially declined to arrest Zimmerman, citing Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law, but six weeks later a special prosecutor charged him with second-degree murder. Zimmerman has pleaded not guilty and said he fired in self-defense after Martin broke his nose and slammed his head into a sidewalk.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Zimmerman’s defense team said he acknowledged that he had “allowed his financial situation to misstated in court” in April. But they said Zimmerman had been “forthright and cooperative” in other regards.

“Mr. Zimmerman knew a significant sum had been raised by his original fundraising website. We feel the failure to disclose these funds was caused by fear, mistrust and confusion,” the lawyers said.

“The gravity of this mistake has been directly illustrated, and Mr. Zimmerman understands that this mistake has undermined his credibility, which he will have to work to repair.”

Zimmerman solicited money for his defense through a website, TheRealGeorgeZimmerman.com, that has since been taken down. It has been replaced by a new online site for contributions to Zimmerman’s defense called gzdefensefund.com.

The Zimmerman lawyers said in the statement on Monday that $204,000 was raised through the original website and an additional $37,000 was contributed to Zimmerman’s defense through the new site.