October 18, 2012 / 6:57 PM / in 5 years

Gunman opens fire at Florida beauty salon, killing three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire at a central Florida beauty salon on Thursday, killing three women and wounding another before fleeing and committing suicide at a nearby residence, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The gunman walked into the salon and shot four women who worked at the Las Dominicanas M & M Salon in Casselberry, Florida, an Orlando suburb, the Sentinel said.

The wounded woman is being treated at a local hospital. Names of the women and the shooter were not immediately released.

Two distraught women standing outside the beauty salon who described themselves as relatives of the shooter said the gunman was mentally unstable, according to a video posted on the Sentinel website.

The women said they had recently urged one of the women who was shot to take out a restraining order against him.

“My cousin has been having problems. He’s mentally not there,” the unidentified woman said on the video.

Reporting by Barbara Liston, Editing by Kevin Gray and Sandra Maler

