George Zimmerman's wife says future of their marriage in doubt

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - The wife of George Zimmerman said on Thursday she is not sure if she will stay married to him and recounted how the two “lived like gypsies” in a 20-foot trailer in the woods leading up to his trial in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

Shellie Zimmerman’s comments were aired in an interview with ABC News a day after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of perjury for lying during her husband’s Florida bond hearing last year.

Asked whether she wanted to remain married and have children with him, Shellie replied: “That’s something I‘m going to have to think about.”

She also revealed she was not staying with her husband on the night Martin was killed in the central Florida town of Sanford because she walked out on him after an argument.

“I was staying at my father’s house,” she said. “We had gotten into an argument the night before and I left.”

George Zimmerman was acquitted last month of murder for killing Martin, a 17-year-old, as he walked back to the townhouse where he was staying after buying snacks at a nearby convenience store.

Shellie Zimmerman declined to say whether she and her husband were currently living together.

Her husband did not attend a court hearing on Wednesday where she was sentenced to a year of probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to write a letter of apology to the judge.

Shellie Zimmerman told a judge last year the couple was essentially destitute, even though they had accumulated $135,000 between them through contributions to an online legal defense fund, prosecutors said.

During George Zimmerman’s trial, prosecutors presented some evidence of his state of mind but nothing about the unspecified argument and temporary split with his wife.

Prosecutors claimed he profiled Martin as potentially one of the thieves that had been breaking into neighborhood homes, then pursued Martin and shot him during a confrontation. Zimmerman claimed he shot Martin in self-defense.

Shellie Zimmerman said that while her husband was out on bond awaiting trial, the couple lived in hiding “pretty much like gypsies.”

“We’ve lived in a 20-foot trailer in the woods, scared every night that someone was going to find us and it was going to be horrific,” she said.

She also apologized to Martin’s parents.

“I‘m so deeply sorry for their loss. I can’t even begin to understand the grief that a parent experiences when they lose a child,” she said.