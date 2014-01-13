FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man shot dead at Florida theater showing 'Lone Survivor'
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 13, 2014 / 7:43 PM / 4 years ago

Man shot dead at Florida theater showing 'Lone Survivor'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A moviegoer shot and killed one person and wounded another on Monday when an argument over text messaging in a Florida theater showing the hit new war film “Lone Survivor” erupted in gunfire, authorities said.

Doug Tobin, a spokesman for the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, said the shooter was watching the film with his wife when they got into an argument with another couple in the row of seats directly in front of them over texting in the theater.

At some point, the assailant, who was not immediately identified, brandished a gun and shot both the man he had been arguing with and his female companion, Tobin said.

“The male victim is deceased. The female victim was injured with non-life threatening injuries,” he said.

Tobin added that the shooter was detained by a fellow moviegoer before being taken into police custody.

“Lone Survivor,” based on a New York Times best seller, stars Mark Wahlberg and tells the story of four Navy SEALs on an ill-fated covert mission against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

(Reporting by Kevin Gray and Tom Brown in Miami; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

This story was refiled to extraneous word "after" in the penultimate paragraph.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.