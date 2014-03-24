Teens suspected of killing Florida policeman commit suicide: sheriff

Police officer Robert German is shown in Windermere, Florida in this undated handout photo provided by the Windermere Police Department on March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Windermere Police Department/Handout via Reuters

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Two teenagers are suspected of killing a Central Florida police officer just before shooting themselves to death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

The suspects left suicide notes, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The officer, 31-year-old Robert German, was killed early Saturday in Windermere, a wealthy Orlando suburb.

Officials identified the suspects as Brandon Goode, 18, and Alexandria Hollinghurst, 17, who Facebook posts indicate had moved to Florida from Manchester, England, with her family.

The teens lived in Davenport, Florida, 30 miles south of where the gun deaths occurred. Their local sheriff’s office had reported the two as “missing endangered” because of the notes, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

German had called for backup before dawn on Saturday as he prepared to stop and question two pedestrians walking down a road in Windermere.

Several Orange County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find German dead in the road. Officers then heard two gunshots and found the bodies of Hollinghurst and Goode in roadside brush nearby.

The sheriff’s office said the teens apparently died from self-inflicted gunshots. The medical examiner’s office has not released a report with the official cause of death.

The teenagers’ car was found on Monday morning in Kissimmee, about halfway between Davenport and Windermere, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials declined to release the contents of the suicide notes while the investigation continues.

Windermere has been home to several professional athletes, including golfer Tiger Woods.