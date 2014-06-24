FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police say two dead, seven injured in Miami shooting
June 24, 2014

Police say two dead, seven injured in Miami shooting

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Two people were killed and seven injured after gunfire erupted early Tuesday morning near a Miami-area apartment building in the low-income neighborhood of Liberty City, a police spokeswoman said.

“Two men who ... were carrying an AK-47 and an MR-15, stepped out of a dark SUV and began firing,” police at the scene told the Miami Herald.

Six victims with varying degrees of injuries were transported to the hospital by fire rescue. The remaining victim was taken by “friends or family,” according to Burden.

Police spent the bulk of the day collecting evidence – including beer bottles and more than 60 shell casings – while canvassing the neighborhood. As of Tuesday evening police had yet to take a suspect into custody or determine a motive.

Police are looking for witnesses, but face an uphill battle in a crime-ridden neighborhood where police say residents are often afraid to come forward for fear of their safety.

“There are some people cooperating who want this to end,” Burden said, “but you don’t know who did it, so you want to protect yourself and especially your family.”

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson in Miami; Writing and additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle

