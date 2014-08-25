FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blind Florida man shoots intruder in his Tampa home
August 25, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Blind Florida man shoots intruder in his Tampa home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - A blind Florida man shot an intruder who broke into his home armed with a knife, not realizing it was his teenage nephew, authorities said on Monday.

Melchisedec Williams woke up on Sunday night when he heard a crash followed by stomping and grabbed his gun, Tampa police said.

The intruder had cut the power to the man’s house and broken in through a bedroom window, they said.

Williams, 50, who is legally blind, could see only a shadowy figure with a flashlight, said Tampa police spokeswoman Laura McElroy.

He called out the name of his nephew, Isaiah Moses Carter, 15, asking if that was who had entered the house, McElroy said. Hearing no response, Williams fired his weapon.

The gunshot struck the nephew, who had come to live with his uncle about a month ago after getting into trouble at his mother’s home, police said. The youth had disappeared from Williams’s house about a week ago.

Carter was treated at a hospital, where he was in serious condition but expected to survive.

Charges are pending, but it is not yet clear which of the two will face charges, said McElroy.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Mohammad Zargham

