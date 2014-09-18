Two adults, six children dead in Florida shooting: report

TAMPA (Reuters) - Two adults and six children were killed on Thursday in a north Florida town in a shooting that may have been a murder-suicide, the Gainesville Sun newspaper reported, citing local authorities.
The incident occurred near Bell, a town of about 500 located roughly 35 miles west of Gainesville.
The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment but said a press conference was scheduled for later on Thursday.
