FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida police hunt for shooters who injured nine on basketball court
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 23, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Florida police hunt for shooters who injured nine on basketball court

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - Florida police were searching on Tuesday for two people involved in a drive-by shooting on a basketball court that injured nine youths, including a 16-year-old boy with a critical head wound.

The incident occurred on Monday after a dark Nissan Maxima pulled up to a basketball court in suburban Miami. Shots were fired from inside the vehicle at a group, ages 16 to 21, that included players, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Four victims were hospitalized and five sought non-emergency medical care for injuries to their arms and legs, police said.

The most seriously wounded was 16-year-old Trugon Bryson, who suffered a critical head injury, police said.

His medical status was not immediately available on Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman for Jackson Memorial Hospital, who said two of injured had been released from the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police spokesman Romelio Martinez declined to comment further about the incident, which occurred in a community that has long struggled with youth gang activity, according to Local 10, a television station.

The Miami area has seen a cluster of drive-by shootings in recent months.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy died following a drive-by shooting that injured five, local media reported. In September, a bystander was killed when drive-by shooters fired more than 30 bullets in a suburb north of Miami, according to the Miami Herald.

Editing by Letitia Stein and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.