FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Firefighters targeted in drive-by shooting in north Florida
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 24, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Firefighters targeted in drive-by shooting in north Florida

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - A firefighter was grazed in the arm during a drive-by shooting behind a north Florida fire station on Tuesday evening, police said.

Firefighters were refueling a ladder truck in back of Station 28 in Jacksonville, Florida, when a passing vehicle opened fire, according to a police report.

Two firefighters, who were working the pump, ducked as they heard multiple gunshots, and one was hit in the arm by shrapnel from a bullet, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report. His injuries were minor, police said.

“I am outraged by cowardly attacks on our brave first responders,” said Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown in a Facebook post. “These attacks will not be tolerated.”

The firefighters could not determine the model of the vehicle from which the shots were fired, police said.

The incident follows a violent week for law enforcement officers. In New York City on Saturday, a gunman killed two police officers in their patrol car, then took his own life.

Early the next morning, a police officer in Tarpon Springs, Florida, died after being shot and then run over by a suspect who was resisting arrest.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.