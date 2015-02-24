Three students shot and wounded on campus of Florida university

(Reuters) - Three students were shot and wounded at an historically black university in Florida on Monday and two people, at least one of them also a student, were taken into custody in connection with the incident, a school official said.

The victims, who are students at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, were grazed by bullets, said school spokeswoman Beverly James.

One was grazed in the ear, another in the arm and the third in the leg, James said. All three were treated at a local hospital, she said.

The shooting occurred on Monday evening, when a car drove into a parking lot and at least one occupant opened fire. An argument had broken out before the shooting, but the victims do not appear to have been the intended target, James said.

“They just happened to be standing there,” she said.

James had earlier said that two students were shot, that neither of them went to the hospital and that both of those taken into custody were students.

A spokesman for the Daytona Beach Police Department, whose officers responded to the incident, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.